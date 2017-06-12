Share your memories of Lancashire’s roller skate crazes

An invitation to share your memories of roller skating in Lancashire has been issued by a county museum.

The invitation follows the opening of a new exhibition, entitled “Get Your Skates On”, which runs at the Lancaster Maritime Museum until August 2.

The new display tells the history of the popularity of roller skating and highlights the enthusiasm for the pastime in Lancashire.

Julie Bell, head of Lancashire County Council’s libraries, museums, culture and registration service, said: “The display shows just what a craze roller skating was. Thousands of people regularly visited the many rinks across the county, including the open air roller skating rink that opened on Morecambe Pier in 1869.“

She added: “The display is also a superb opportunity for anyone to share any roller skating memories.”

Admission to the museum on St George’s Quay is £3 for adults and £2 for concessions. There is no charge for local residents and accompanied children.

The museum, which is open from 10am to 4pm daily, is managed by Lancashire County Council.

*Our photo shows skaters in Longridge in 1982.