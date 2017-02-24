Serving up television and sport from the old days

If I talk about the world famous game called Sphrastrike having its anniversary tomorrow, you will no doubt tell me to take a drop more water with my medicine.

That was the first name Walter Wingfield gave to lawn tennis on founding and patenting the game and its rules in the 1870s.

The Prince Arthur Hotel, and on Moor Lane Powells biscuit offices and former works., the new student accommodation proposed for the site and the view over St Thomas Church

Now its successor is known as lawn tennis and is a multi-billion pound sport.

Wimbledon dominates television around the world in June each year.

While I am on about television I ask the question: “When did you get your first TV?”

There was a great surge in sales just before the Coronation in 1953.

The Prince Arthur Hotel, and on Moor Lane Powells biscuit offices and former works., the new student accommodation proposed for the site and the view over St Thomas Church

We only got ours much later than that.

Now, over the last 26 years of writing, I have made many references to where I was born in 1941 to when I was married in 1964.

There was the brewery next door, then The Prince Arthur Hotel, and on Moor Lane Powell’s biscuit offices and former works.

Despite demolition of all the rest of Victoria Street my bedroom wall, painted by me in 1961, still stands as on my second picture today.

Far left as you look at it...but not for so much longer.

My first shot today (below) is of the new student accommodation building plan for this site.

The Prince Arthur (above) will remain, and the view from the front will be of St Thomas’ old infant school and church as my third picture (right) shows.

This development has been on the cards for more than 50 years.

That phrase has a simple origin from when tarot cards were used by fortune tellers to predict the future.

I predict I will be back to your normal pictures next week.