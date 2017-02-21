Search for missing 12-year-old boy

A worried family is appealing for help to find a 12-year-old boy missing from home.

Scott Shambley was wearing a black and green bubble jacket, navy blue North Face jogging pants and blue and white Nike trainers.

He could be in the Scholes or Hindley areas of Wigan and may be with at least one other person.

Loved ones have taken to social media in a bid to find Scott and his mum Kerry was said to be “worried sick”.

Police have been informed and anyone who sees Scott is asked to call them on 101.