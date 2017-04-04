Rural initiative at Waddecar to combat youth nuisance wins award

Two well known police officers who work the rural area north of Preston have been presented with a special award for their work in primary schools to combat bullying and anti-social behaviour.

PC Chris Banks and PCSO David Reid, who are based at Broughton and cover from Beacon Fell to Grimsargh, from Catforth to Goosnargh were amongst more than 80 projects vying for the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime’s Shrievalty Rosebowl.

Each year Lancashire’s High Sheriff, this year John Barnett, examines all LANPAC’s successful applications for project funding, choosing the one they consider has made the biggest impact on crime reduction and community safety.

LANPAC manager Al Yusuf said the six-year old ‘Rural Youth Initiative Scheme’, supported by LANPAC for six years was initiated after a rise of anti-social behaviour in the villages, when previously there had been very little.

Al says engaging with the children in a team building day at Waddecar Scout Camp is important in improving links for the future and last year 600 youngsters took part.

He said: “Over the last few years the initiative has grown from strength to strength. the feedback received year on year is fantastic and the efforts and commitment of all involved goes a long way to reducing anti-social behaviour in the villages and improving quality of life for residents.”