Royal Lancs Show returns to Ribble Valley

The Royal Lancashire Show is returning to the Ribble Valley this year, it has been announced.

After the event was held at Witton Park, near Blackburn, last year, show organisers have now announced that the 2017 event will return to the Ribble Valley – in a bigger venue.

The show will be held at Salesbury Hall, near Ribchester on August 11, 12 and 13, where it was resurrected in the summer of 2015.

Ticket prices have also been lowered this year in an attempt to entice more families along to the popular agricultural event.

A spokesman for the Royal Agricultural Show Society said: “The Society is very grateful to Blackburn with Darwen Council for allowing them the use of Witton Park last year but the move back to Salesbury Hall does provide a significant increase in space providing for a much larger show with substantial car parking.

“We have exciting plans for a number of new attractions which we will announce very shortly.

“As a result of the help of our sponsors we are also delighted to announce lower ticket prices which we hope will encourage more families to attend.”

The show has been held at Salesbury Hall on several occasions in the past.

This year adult day tickets are £9 if bought in advance, or £12 if bought on the gate. Children under five go free and children aged between five and 16 are £3, or £2 if bought in advance.

After its massively popular heyday, the show’s more recent history has been blighted with bad weather, poor attendance and funding problems.

But it has been slowly getting back on track with smaller events building the society back up.