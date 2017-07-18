Rock on the Rec is back in Ribchester as part of music and arts festival RIBFEST

A highlight of last year’s RIBFEST, Rock on the Rec is back this Saturday (July 22) with live music from exciting rock - indie bands from 1pm to 7pm.

The Viktorians, The Pinstripe Pigeon Band, 53 Degrees North, Gamblers Caves, Cromwell Ridgers and Paul Tierney will play on a live stage at this event, which is free, on Ribchester’s playing field.

Rock on the Rec is being organised by Ribchester Rovers Football Club in aid of their new pavilion and all donations will be appreciated.

There will also be stalls and refreshments.

RIBFEST opened amidst glorious sunshine for the the world premiere of Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society’s promenade show ‘Poison in the Parish’ written by the society’s own Bridget Rabbitts.

Murders don’t happen in peaceful villages like Ribchester... or do they?

On Monday around 100 folk followed the talented group around the village, the whodunit a treat not to be missed, with further shows tomorrow at 7pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 5pm.

Further RIBFEST events, still open, include: Tonight - Scottish Manchester Ceilidh Trio and Fat Jack’s Garage; July 20 - Adventures in Middle Earth, Roth Duo and Taylor and the Mason, plus Alex Hulme; Friday - The Groove Line; Saturday - St Wilfrid’s Church tower tours and Josienne Clark and Ben Walker, plus Caroline Eve; Sunday - fun day at the club, Jeremy Ryecroft, Zelkova Quartet and the Last Night Party with Alex and Suzy.