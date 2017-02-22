Ribble Valley voted one of top places to live in UK

The Ribble Valley has come out tops again in a search to find the best places to live in the UK.

It was rated as the sixth best place to live in a new show on Channel Four presented by property guru Sarah Beeny.

She travelled the country in The Best Place to Live in Britain looking at every type of community, from big cities to chocolate box villages to find the best places for young people and those looking to start a new life.

The top 50 regions were selected in the programme which considered a range of factors including house prices, jobs, wellbeing and culture.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said the news just confirmed what people in the Ribble Valley already knew.

He said: "Our area is fantastic not just for its scenery but also for the opportunities which are available.

"I am proud to represent the area and I know very well that places within the borough of South Ribble, such as Leyland, are excellent areas for jobs.

“The Ribble Valley is much the same when it comes to jobs, with only 1% of the economically active population being unemployed, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

The good news follows on from Ribble Valley being named as having the top five of the 50 gastro pubs in the UK.