REVEALED: GP shortage hits crisis point in Lancashire

Catherine Musgrove reveals the alarming statistics which have led a health watchdog to say the county is in desperate need of more doctors.

Lancashire is in desperate need of more GPs, according to a health watchdog.

NHS figures show doctors in the county are likely to have 220 more patients than the national average, and 340 more than practices in the south of England.

In Chorley and South Ribble, official figures show there are 1,846 patients per GP, compared to the national average of 1,365. In Preston, the number is 1,574.

Although local Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) claim a new contract has created additional appointments, Healthwatch Lancashire Chairman Mike Wedgeworth said the increased pressure was a reason why people are struggling to get to see their GP.

He said: “The Government has promised to provide more GPs and incentives for them to work in areas where the need is greatest. The people of Lancashire both need and deserve this promise to be fulfilled.”

He added: “Healthwatch Lancashire’s findings show an average of 58 per cent of patients said they find it difficult to get same day appointments. Yet on average more than 98 per cent of those very same patients expressed strong support for the staff in the practices.”

A report out by Saga this month also said 55 per cent of Lancashire over 50s said they found it difficult to get a doctors’ appointment the same day.

Dr David Wrigley, a GP in Carnforth and deputy chairman of the British Medical Association Council, said he was “very concerned” about the lack of doctors and said 12 hour non-stop days are not unusual now.

He said: “The UK does not have enough doctors and some feel we need around 10,000 more GPs to enable patients to get the care they deserve.

“Unfortunately the Government is not investing enough in the NHS meaning waiting times are increasing and patients are rightly frustrated at the length of time to see a GP.

The Government must listen to the professionals and take stock and invest in more NHS staff so we can give patients the time they need when they are unwell.”

He added: “The longer hours a doctor works the more tired they become. Like any worker. I would ask your readers if they would like to see a tired doctor!”

A spokesman for Chorley and South Ribble Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Greater Preston CCG said: “We recognise that whilst primary care is being promised greater staffing levels and funding, there are challenges in the recruitment and retention of GPs across the country, and this is being reflected across the CCGs.

“We are working to increase access to GP services and have recently introduced a new contract to standardise the running of practices in our area.

“All 64 practices in Chorley, South Ribble and Greater Preston have signed up to the contract, which has created around 90 additional GP sessions, or 1,600 additional appointments, per week. We recognise the hard work, dedication and commitment our primary care teams show on a day to day basis, and continue to support them.

“We are supporting GP practices with other initiatives to help build resilience. This includes forming collaborations to deliver services more effectively, which helps to reduce pressures on individual practices, and making better use of Advanced Nurse Practitioners and pharmacists in GP practices, and we encourage people to make the most of the full range of services on offer from their local pharmacy, avoid missing GP appointments and calling 111 if your surgery is closed.”

Steven Turner, of Unite the Union, said the shortage of GPs was adding extra pressure to local A&E services.

He said: “Our union also shares concerns about the shortage of doctors - which can be attributed largely to government policy. A shortage of GPs means less time to see patients, less out of hours service, so patients are much more likely to self refer to A&E or be taken there by ambulance.

“Of course, once at the A&E there is a shortage of emergency medicine doctors. So we see long waits - ambulance crews waiting six hours at one hospital to hand patients over to A&E, then waits of six to eight hours sometimes once they are in. A proportion of people give up and go home, only to return as emergency admissions.”

Unite’s concerns with government policy include a two per cent cut in training places for doctors since 2012; graduates quitting because of long hours and stress; restrictive immigration controls on Commonwealth countries and stigma from the Brexit debate putting off European workers.

Mr Turner added: “Many of the same arguments apply to nurses.

“We say they are setting the NHS up to fail so that staff and patients will be less likely to oppose transfer to outfits like Virgin and Serco.”