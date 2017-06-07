Rev Ron recalls biccie breaks from times past

In our region we have living evidence of the skills and expertise of John Rennie the great civil engineer and bridge builder, born on this day in 1761.

I am of course talking about those on the Preston to Kendal canal.

Garstang County Primary School

You really do keep me going with old school photographs and today is no exception with my first picture. It is of youngsters at Garstang County Primary School in Mrs. Braithwaite’s class some years ago. For readers in Longridge and other regions, don’t get upset I have photos I will use of your area too.

It was on this day in 1946 that B.B.C. television resumed transmission after the wartime shutdown from September 1939. What was the first thing transmitted on that day? The very same Mickey Mouse cartoon being shown at shutdown in 1939.

My second picture, a dance ticket from Garstang Youth Club will bring back many memories of the 50s and 60s. Look very carefully at the details on it.

The third picture is to remind us all that Blackpool was at the very forefront of aviation history. Look at the aircraft above the sea and prom and I am sure you will agree with me that this is a most iconic scene.

Blackpool by the sea

If you look very carefully you will see the Tower on it too.

I have told you before that as a youngster I lived round the corner from Powell’s biscuit factory in Preston and our local shops on Moor Lane had always a goodly supply of broken biscuits for sale at tuppence a pound.

As kids we thought it fun to ask the shopkeepers if they had broken biscuits and when they were coming for them simply said “Well mend them” and legged it as we did when we asked for Wild Woodbines and retorted “Tame them.”