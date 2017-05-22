Religious inspectors rate St Cecilia’s RC High School, Longridge as ‘outstanding’

Church inspectors have rated St Cecilia’s RC High School, Longridge to be “an outstanding Catholic high school”.

The result of the Salford diocese inspection has been warmly welcomed by staff at St Cecilia’s and headteacher Ivan Catlow said: “I am delighted with the judgement and very proud the high quality education we give to our pupils has been recognised.”

St Cecilia’s was rated “outstanding” in overall effectiveness, quality of Catholic leadership and quality of the word, welcome, welfare, and witness with worship rated “good”.

Inspectors Kevin Hogan and Martin Reynold say the school has achieved “significant improvements in all areas” in recent years and is well served by the headteacher, senior leadership team and governors, who “provide a clear vision for sustained improvement”.

Further key strengths were found to be the quality of teaching and learning in Key Stage 4 religious education leading to outstanding outcomes at GCSE; quality of relationships across the school reflecting a profound commitment to the dignity and well-being of every individual within the community and the work carried out in witnessing to the message of the Gospel through its support for those in need locally, nationally and internationally.

St Cecilia’s was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in January 2016.