Red Nose Day fun in Lancashire

Find out what the people of Lancashire have been doing to mark Comic Relief's Red Nose Day

Pupils have dressed up as their favourite cartoon characters, swapped their normal noses for funny red ones and played games to help raise funds for Comic Relief.

Businesses have also got involved, as they have organised events, such as cake sales, raffles and coffee mornings to support communities living in poverty in the UK and across the globe.

Staff at Freshfield PR, in Preston, got creative with Maltesers as they baked cakes using Comic Relief’s #bakeamillion fund-raising initiative.

Call centre workers at Homeserve, in Preston, worked through the night to take in phone donations. They were joined by Preston actor and comedian Marvyn Dickinson and Preston North

End mascot Deepdale Duck. They also enjoyed a fun party day and were entertained with comedians, magicians and dancing.