Rat run drivers are caught on the hop

Residents on the most exclusive rat-run in Preston claim they are the first casualties of the newly-opened Broughton Bypass.

Within three hours of the £32m relief road opening this week, engineers swooped to block one end of upmarket D’Urton Lane after years as a shortcut for impatient motorists.

But, even though many who live on “Millionaires’ Row” are happy to wave goodbye to the traffic misery, the speed at which the leafy lane was shut down caught everyone, especially drivers, on the hop.

“We got a hand-delivered letter at 3.30pm on Wednesday and by 2pm the following day the concrete blocks were in place,” said Philip Taylor who lives at Winders Cotttage. “Since then lorries and cars have been causing mayhem trying to turn around and backing up people’s drives. It’s an absolute joke.”

The stopping up of D’Urton Lane has been on the card since plans for the Broughton Bypass were first submitted. Two families whose homes are only yards from where the roadblock has been set up, have now put cones across their drives to stop wagons and cars, who have ignored “road closed” signs, from turning round on their land.

Graeme Leathard, highways engineer for LCC, said: “Closing the end of D’Urton Lane has always been part of the Broughton Bypass project. It was advertised earlier this year, discussed at consultation events and we’ve leafleted local residents about the work.

“This closure is to stop D’Urton Lane being used as a rat-run. We’ve installed additional signs to warn drivers there is no through-route.”