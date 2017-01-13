Raft of homes burgled in one night raid

A BMW, a mountain bike and a television were just some of the items stolen during a raid on six homes in one night.

Thieves targeted the Grimsargh homes on Tuesday night with residents only aware when they woke up the next morning.

Lancashire Police confirmed it received a raft of phone calls reporting the burglaries between 7am and 8am on Wednesday.

It also confirmed a number of other Grimsargh homes had been burgled in the last 10 days.

Jeffrey Hill Close, Rough Hey Road, Ploughmans Court, Swallowfold, Ribblesdale Drive, Nook Glade and Northgate were the areas hit, with thousands of pounds worth of property taken.

Phil Griffiths, from Ploughman’s Court in Grimsargh, had a his garage broken into and a failed attempt on his house.

He said: “I woke up and the cats were inside which I thought was strange and I noticed the curtains in the conservatory had moved. The doors had been forced but they hadn’t managed to open it and then I saw the garage door was wide open and I knew what had happened.

“They stole a very distinctive orange Diamondback mountain bike as well as golf clubs, a leafblower, tools and some of my children’s things.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are continuing to investigate a number of burglaries in the Grimsargh area.

“We completely understand the trauma and upset that a burglary causes victims and are investigating all lines of enquiry.

“Once again we are appealing for the support of local residents. If you notice anyone unusual or acting suspiciously please call police.

“We want homeowners to remain vigilant and keep their properties locked and secure.”

For more information about burglary advice, go to: www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/property-safety/burglary