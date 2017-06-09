Proposal really hit the heights

The dramatic setting of Whalley Abbey provided stunning pictures at the wedding of Robert Rigby and Nicola Kershaw.

The Longridge couple tied the knot on May 6 at Emmanuel Church, Feniscowles, before a wedding breakfast at the abbey.

Robert and Nicola Rigby

They met on the dating website e-harmony and their first date was at Starbucks.

Nicola, an ethernet planner, said: “I was pleasantly surprised when I met Robert for the first time, he was tall, handsome and we had lots of things in common.”

On Valentine’s Day in 2016, Robert, an educational games developer from Longridge, and Nicola went to Blackpool.

While at the top of the tower, Robert proposed.

Nicola said: “He got down on one knee and pulled out the most beautiful engagement ring and of course, I said ‘yes!’.”

On the day itself, the couple and their guests enjoyed fantastic weather.

The church service was special with a couple of readings from the bridesmaids Sarah Bolton and Julie Cockerill.

“ We had a nice quiet drive from the Church to Whalley Abbey in our 1920s-style wedding car,” said Nicola.

“Lots of photographs were captured in the lovely Whalley Abbey gardens and ruins.”

The wedding breakfast took place in The Great Hall followed by the speeches.

During the evening there was a disco with singing from some of the guests including Julie, the bride’s auntie Fiona Cockerill and Daniel Smith, the best man.

The event saw the cutting of the cake ceremony and first dance to Savage Garden’s Truly, Madly, Deeply

There was also a hotobooth with props set up for the guests to enjoy and a sweetie table set up by Nicola’s bridesmaid Diane Carter.

Nicola, 30, said: “Our wedding day was perfect from start to finish and I’m very happy to have married the love of my life.”

“It was undoubtedly the happiest day of my life,” said Robert, 31.

“After months of wedding planning, we are looking forward to a relaxing beach holiday where we can unwind and enjoy our time as a married couple.”

Those who made the day special

Bride’s parents: Stuart and Diane Kershaw

Groom’s parents: Ken and Barbara Rigby

Best man: Daniel Smith

Chief bridesmaid: Sarah Bolton

Bridesmaids: Julie Cockerill, Gemma Parkinson and Diane Carter.

Wedding cake: Robert’s mother made the four-tier wedding cake.

Flowers: The Flower House, Holland House Nurseries, Higher Walton

Bride’s dress: Amelia’s Clitheroe

Bridesmaid dresses: online from JJ’s House

Suits: Moss Bros suit hire

Entertainment: DJ Pino, PC Roadshows

Wedding car: Classic wedding cars, Hesketh Bank

Honeymoon: Parga, Greece