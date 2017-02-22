Proposal for 275 new homes gets green light

A controversial housing development for hundreds of homes to be built on the Longridge boundary has been given the green light.

This second plan for the Grimbaldeston site on land west of Preston Road which includes 275 new homes and a neighbourhood centre, was determined last week after Ribble Valley’s planning committee went with their officers’ recommendation that it should be “deferred and delegated to the director of community services for approval”.

The approval will be subject to acceptable details regarding sustainable transport measures, drainage, and green infrastructure provision, and to allow further work on the detailed wording of conditions and also subject to the “satisfactory completion of a legal agreement”.

Both plans have been lodged by a consortium of local businessmen, the Grimbaldeston Farm Trustees and S&N Forshaw.

They appealed after their first plan for 305 homes was refused and this is due to be determined at a public inquiry scheduled for May.

Coun David Smith said: “Housing supply fell short of 20 homes within the five year plan and the penalty is to build 275 more.”