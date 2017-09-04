Preston ex-servicemen’s club shuts

One of Preston’s oldest members clubs has ceased trading, four months after it was put up for sale.

A spokesman for the 55th Division in Church Street revealed today it had been bought by “an unknown investor.”

It is not known if it will re-open as a club in the future.

A statement issued on Facebook said: “As from today. Monday 4th September, the 55th Club will be no longer trading.

“It has been bought out by an unknown investor.

“On behalf of the management we would like to thank you for your loyal custom.”

The Preston 55th, the last surviving branch in the North West, was put up for sale for £175,000 in April.

The club was set up after the First World War to honour soldiers who fought in the Lancashire regiments which formed the 55th Division of the British Army.

At that time a member of staff said: “The club is not up for general sale. It is for administration reasons only that the sign is up. We are open as usual and will stay that way.

“We got told it is not up for general sale. But we don’t know any more. Something is going on, but we haven’t been told.

“There hasn’t been a committee here now for about 12 months. Like any other club we have been keeping our heads above water. But we are still open every day and as far as we are aware it’s business as usual.”