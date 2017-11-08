Preston charity Caritas Care scoops silver award for adoption campaign

A Preston charity has scooped a prestigious award for its campaign to encourage more people to consider adopting.

Caritas Care, based in Ashton, won silver in the ‘Not for Profit Campaign of the Year’ category at the CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) Pride Awards for its ‘Dear Adopter’ initiative.

As part of the campaign, Caritas Care adopters created handwritten letters about their own experiences of the highs and lows of adoption in order to encourage others to consider going through the process.

The campaign was devised by PR and marketing specialists Viva. Lindsey Duckworth, Caritas Care’s Marketing and Communications Manager said: “We’re thrilled to add a third award to our total for Dear Adopter thanks to Viva’s hard work.

"They really understood what we were trying to achieve and came up with a campaign that got to the heart of what it’s really like to be an adopter. The campaign highlighted a real problem and we can already see it has had an impact.”