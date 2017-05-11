Preston businessman putting his family company right in the frame

From treasured items to historic memorabilia Michael Nightingale is never sure what project might come through the doors of his Preston premises.

It is all part of the fun and the challenge for the 41-year-old ‘framing guru’ who can turn his hand to many a bespoke request.

Photo Neil Cross Gill and Mick Nightingale own and run local preston firm Framing Guru providing a bespoke picture framing service to the public and trade supplying picture frames and mirrors to local bars ,restaurants and football clubs Mick Nightingale

Custom art, prints, charity memorabilia to mirrors, frames and mounts, Michael has been serving clients at home and abroad for more than 25 years.

He says: “We supply the local community and are rapidily growing accross Britain and online as far as Japan.

“We are delighted to cater for local artists, photographers, interior designers, professional football clubs, bars and restaurants and are looking forward to the future with the amount of repeat custom we now receive.”

The company ‘Framing Guru’ was established in October 2016 at a new premises in Preston at the Red Scar Business Park.

Michael had previously run his framing business in other parts of Lancashire but had always wanted to bring the company home and returned to Preston last year to continue the success in a familiar part of town.

There is an extensive range of frame samples from the ordinary to the extraordinary and to suit all tastes and budgets.

As well as fames and mounts the company also offers a glass and mirror cutting service, 3D framing and canvas stretching and framing.

Michael adds: “The show room and workshop has an ‘open kitchen’ feel as you can see work in progress from the showroom and witness the state of the art computerised mount cutter which is one of the many services on offer.

“We are the only picture framing company in Preston that has the luxury of a Wizard computerised mount cutter which has proved very popular with the football clubs and charity events we have catered for giving them a unique touch and a quality feel standing our products out from others.

“We have also recently seen phenomenal interest in our bespoke London Marathon frames which include the running number, medal, personalised picture and the all important route.

“We also offer bridal services such as show stopping table plans, guest signature frames and also quite a new interest in framed wedding dresses giving a lasting memory of the special day.”

Working alongside director Michael is his wife Gill, 39, and dad Terry, 71, who work part time to assist with accounts, product delivery and assist with the customer service side of the business.

Michael says: “What makes us different from the rest is the range we offer of mirrors, frames and mounts and the personal service you will receive from this family-run business.

“We can even offer a delivery and fitting service which has been regularily used by some of the local companies we supply to.

“I get great job satisfaction in seeing the look on client’s faces when they collect their individual pieces.”

n Visit https://picture-framing-preston.co.uk/ www.facebook.com/framingguru