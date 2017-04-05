Preston aims to maintain its champion status for Race for Life funds

Preston has put up the biggest fight against cancer in the region - and it is ready to let the battle commence again.

Last year’s Race for Life in the city raised a whopping £217,000 for Cancer Research UK, which was the highest in the North West.

This year, event organisers are hoping to beat that, with a target of £230,000.

The charity, in partnership with Tesco, is once again launching its popular Race for Life events, with a full weekend of activities.

The Pretty Muddy Race for Life takes place at Moor Park on Saturday June 17 - 10am start, with the Race for Life 5k and 10k at the same venue on Sunday June 18 – 11am start.

Last year, 748 women took part in the 5k and 248 embraced the 10k run, but Cancer Research UK is aiming for 900 women to tackle the 5k and more than 200 to take on the 10k.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s North West spokesman, said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to the women of Preston running, jogging or walking at Race for Life.

“Our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into better treatments for patients in the North West and across the UK and we rely on their incredible commitment to the cause.

“Race for Life isn’t about being the fittest, fastest or first over the finish line. We need women of all ages and abilities to sign up. It’s the taking part that counts whatever women raise. Just £10 could make a difference in the fight against cancer.”

Every day around 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West.

Money raised through Race for Life helps to make long-term research and pioneering trials possible, leading to new tests, kinder treatments and cures, which could save the lives of more people across the North West.

Cancer Research UK spent more than £23m in the North West last year.

Jane added: “Sadly, most of us know someone whose life has been touched by cancer. By taking part in Race for Life women in Preston could help more men, women and children to survive the disease.

“Our aim is that one day everyone will beat cancer. The more women who Race for Life – the sooner that day will come.”

Sign up for Race for Life now at http://www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

To see how the community did during last year's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy event click here http://www.lep.co.uk/your-lancashire/preston/women-power-through-the-mud-to-raise-cash-for-cancer-charity-1-7971201