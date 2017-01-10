Popular salon flooded in Longridge

Fire crews were called to a popular tanning salon in Longridge after it suffered a flood yesterday morning (10 January).

The owner contacted fire services after she noticed an alarming half-a-metre of floodwater rising in the cellar of her business 'Tan n Go'.

Crews from Longridge pumped the water from the property on Berry Lane which is thought to have come from an underground pipe, say fire services.

Business owner Lisa Spencer said: "I've been here for four years and it I've never had a leak like this before. We don't know exactly where it came from but we're guessing it was some kind of problem with an underground pipe.

"I've had to call an electrician to check my lights.

"The fire service were brilliant, they really looked after me."

The business is open as usual today.