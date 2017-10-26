Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver could face a no-confidence vote today

The leader of Lancashire County Council Coun Geoff Driver could face renewed calls for his resignation today

An extraordinary meeting of the council, called to debate the issue, will resume at 1.30pm.

Lancashire County Council leader Coun Geoff Driver

The previous meeting was abandoned on September 15 following the collapse of Coun Tony Jones .

But today's debate has not been pre-publicised on the county council's website.

A council spokeswoman said councillors who have already spoken in the debate will not be allowed to speak again. She said the reason the extraordinary meeting does not feature on the council's official "calendar of meetings" today is that it is a continuation of a previous meeting.

The Labour group had called the meeting in September to debate its three part motion calling for a vote of no-confidence in Coun Driver.

Leader of the Labour oppostion group at county hall Coun Azhar Ali

Following Coun Jones' collapse Labour group leader County Coun Azhar Ali said the motion would be withdrawn.

But advice was later provided by council officers that the motion could not be withdrawn and the meeting must resume at a later date.

Minutes before collapsing former Tory Coun Jones had criticised the way the county council is being run and had warned Conservative councillors they risked incurring huge personal costs if they insisted on pushing ahead with a controversial management restructure.

The shake up of top jobs at county hall is now due to be debated later today by the full council.



The extraordinary meeting precedes this month's meeting of the full county council which includes a public question time at 2.30pm, followed by the main meeting at or around 3pm.