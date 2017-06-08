GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Mark Hendrick makes it six of the best in Preston

Mark Hendrick was returned to Westminster as Preston MP for the sixth time - and with an even bigger majority.

Supporters whooped with delight as the man who has represented the city in Parliament since 2000 pulled off a staggering victory, polling 24,210 votes, more than 15,000 above Conservative candidate Kevin Beaty.

Kevin Beaty (Conservative)

The margin of victory was 3,656 up on his majority two years ago.

His Tory opponent polled 8,487, while UKIP’s Simon Platt received 1,348 votes, beating Lib Dem candidate Neil Darby (1,204) and the Green Party’s Anne Power 348.

Later Mr Hendrick said he was “over the moon” with his thumping victory and would continue to serve the city with the same passion he had for the past 17 years.

“I thoughtm given the exit polls, that I was going to win,” he said.

Neil Darby (Liberal Democrat)

“But the margin was ridiculous really. Nearly 16,000 - I could never have dreamed of that.”

Simon Platt (UKIP)