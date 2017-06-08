GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Mark Hendrick goes for six of the best in Preston

The polls have closed, the votes have been cast and the sealed ballot boxes from Preston’s 65 polling stations are on their way to the Guild Hall for the count.

But it could be as late as 4am before the result is known in what has traditionally been a reliable Labour seat.

Kevin Beaty (Conservative)

Election officials were expecting a larger than normal turnout in the city for the second General Election in two years, although bad weather earlier in the day could have had a slight effect on numbers.

Mark Hendrick, the sitting MP for 17 years, is aiming to make it six of the best in Preston after winning the seat at the last five elections.

The former MEP for Central Lancashire, who represents the Labour and Co-operative Party, had a comfortable 12,000 majority in 2015 - up by more than 4,000 on the previous poll in 2010.

So it would take a huge swing away from Labour tonight to topple him from the seat he first won in 2000 at the bi-election which followed the death of Audrey Wise.

Neil Darby (Liberal Democrat)

The biggest challenge is almost certain to come from Conservative candidate Kevin Beaty, who is deputy chairman of the party in the North West and is the leader of Eden District Council in Cumbria.

But with the Tories having never really come within touching distance of Labour since Preston re-formed as a single seat in 1983 - and never having reached 30 per cent of the ballot - it will take a seismic shift to turn this particular Lancashire constituency blue.

The Lib-Dems are hoping their “local” candidate Neil Darby will benefit from being a member of Preston City Council for the past three years, although his party finished bottom last time out following the Nick Clegg coalition protest vote, polling a paltry 1,244.

The Green Party candidate in 2015 leapfrogged the Lib-Dems to finish fourth and 85-year-old anti-fracking campaigner Anne Power will be looking to do even better this time on the back of the shale gas protest movement in Lancashire.

Simon Platt (UKIP)

But commentators will be keeping a close eye on how UKIP do this time out now many have said the party’s time has gone now Britain has voted for Brexit. Dr Simon Platt, the only real local in the field of five, is a former Hutton Grammar School pupil and has worked for BAE Systems.