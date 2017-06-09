Buckle up! You could be heading back to the polls this year

Don’t get too comfortable. We could all be heading back to the ballot box before the year is out.

A shock exit poll has tonight predicted the UK could be heading for a hung parliament with the Tories expected to end up with 314 seats, compared to 266 for Labour, 14 for the Lib Dems and 34 for the SNP.

That would mean the Tories coming up short of the 326 seats needed to form a majority government.

When asked on ITV whether that could mean another general election being called this year, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told ITV: “Anything can happen.”

And betting giant Paddy Power has slashed odds on another election being called before the year is out. Punters are being offered tempting 7/4 odds on another poll being held in 2017.

Watch this space.