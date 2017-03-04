Police warning to drivers after lorry stopped

Police have warned drivers that they are on the lookout for people using mobile phones while at the wheel.

This HGV driver was pulled over while on Blackpool Road in Preston.

An officer from the Lancashire Roads Policing unit said: “This HGV driver in Preston drove past a marked unit while holding his phone in his hand. Now he faces losing his job.”

Also this morning, a lorry driver was stopped on the M55 near Blackpool after he was spotted sending a text.

On Wednesday last week new, tougher, penalties for mobile phone usage were brought in. Drivers caught on the phone now face getting six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine.