Police crackdown on drivers continues over weekend

Police are today continuing their crackdown on drivers who use mobile phones while at the wheel.

The action comes as new, tougher penalties for mobile phone use were brought in last week. Drivers caught using a phone now face six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine.

Around a dozen drivers have been caught on Lancashire’s roads networks so far, and the Lancashire Roads Police unit have warned that they will be on the lookout today.

A Lancashire Police spokesman tweeted: “We’re out this morning checking people aren’t using their mobiles illegally and driving. Don’t risk six points and £200.”

Yesterday morning an HGV driver was pulled over while on Blackpool Road in Preston.

An officer from the Lancashire Roads Policing unit said: “This HGV driver in Preston drove past a marked unit while holding his phone in his hand. Now he faces losing his job.”

Later in the day a lorry driver was stopped on the M55 near Blackpool after he was spotted sending a text, while a driver pulled over on the M6 said they “had a hands free but didn’t know how to use it”. Both were issued with penalty points.

The police dog unit has provided support for the crackdown and reported catching two drivers within a 15 minute period.