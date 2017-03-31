Police arrest 16 in week of dawn raids

Police have warned organised crime groups in Preston that the heat is still on after five days of dawn raids across the city.

A total of 16 people were arrested in Operation Nexus this week, with large quantities of drugs, cash and weapons seized by snatch squads of officers.

But the man in charge of the campaign to disrupt the criminals vowed to continue “calling on” suspects as the fight to rid the city of a drug menace continues.

“Although this is initially a week-long period of intense activity, we want to be clear that the work won’t end,” said Chief Insp Jon Clegg last night.

“We always have been, and will continue, to constantly target those that are involved in drugs supply, as well as the violence and anti-social behaviour that comes hand in hand with drug-dealing. This week of action is testament to the network of community members, businesses and partnerships that provide us with daily information to target organised crime and help us protect and keep safe the most vulnerable in our city.”

Officers visited 14 addresses during the week, arresting 13 men and three women. They also found a haul of drugs including heroin, cocaine, cannabis, cannabis oil and valium.

Dangerous weapons were seized including a stun gun, a kukri knife, a machete an air rifle and a knuckleduster. More than £5,000 in cash was also found.

The operation was prompted by an increase in incidents where serious violence was used and significant injuries sustained. In the main, say police, the attacks were drug-related. A spokesman said: “Operation Nexus was aimed at sending a clear message to those involved in organised crime that we will not tolerate this activity on our streets.”

Police are urging the public to help by continuing to report suspicious activity.