Plans for 275 houses at Grimbaldeston Farm to be discussed

Planners will discuss a controversial development which would see more than 200 houses built in Longridge.

For the second time The Grimbaldeston Farm Trustees and S and N Forshaw have submitted plans to erect properties on land west of Preston Road, known as Grimbaldeston Farm.

Following objection for 305 houses last January, the applicants have amended the notion, to 275 houses.

The plans will be debated at the Planning and Development Committee at Clitheroe Town Hall on Thursday February 16.

A report presented to the planning committee stated Longridge Town Council objected to the application in light of recent proposals that the land was earmarked for work provision and the wording is too vague in relation to the planning obligations under the S.106 agreement.

David Smith, Lancashire County councillor for Longridge with Bowland, said: “The original reasons for turning it down still stand. Nothing has changed except the interpretation and manipulation of figures for housing supply.

“The way this report is put together Longridge can suddenly accommodate more than 200 houses at Grimbaldeston Farm. I don’t know how that can have changed in such a short space of time.”

The report also stated Lancashire County Council could not support the application as the site did not provide safe pedestrian/cycle routes or measures to encourage sustainable public transport.

A total of 11 objection letters were sent to planning officers, showing concern the proposal would result in an oversupply of housing which would undermine sustainable development and it would put additional strain on existing services, facilities and infrastructure, including school provision.

Other objections include that it would cause traffic problems, reduce highway safety, and impact upon wildlife and protected species.