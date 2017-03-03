One Sided Horse joins Embrace in Preston

Preston musician Mark Whiteside has confirmed he will be returning to the city with hit makers Embrace.

Mark, who is better known for being in Preston rocker Evil Blizzard, will be playing on stage with the well-known Yorkshire band at The Ferret on March 25.

The gig has been arranged as a local launch for the first EP - Future One - and album, which also features members of Embrace.

The 51-year-old met bass player Steve Firth whilst at the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool 2015 and they decided to collaborate under Mark’s One-Sided Horse project.

They have already completed a tour together, performing at The Ferret last September.

Mark said: “It was amazing to record a full album with these guys, and the way the songs were developed from my simple acoustic songs to full blown band versions was great to see and hear.

“I have been playing a few shows supporting Embrace since we last played The Ferret and for me the gig in Preston was one of my favourites we have done and I know it was the same for them.”

The debut album should be available around June and more gigs are planned around the country to follow.

Embrace have recently been busy recording their seventh album and have been confirmed as the main support for two sold out Coldplay gigs this summer in Cardiff.

Completing the line up are Glass Mountain who are attracting rave reviews nationally and local favourites Porter and May.

Tickets are available now at £5 online through See Tickets or on the door on the night if there are any left.

To view a previous story on One Sided Horse and Embrace click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/one-sided-horse-joins-embrace-on-stage-1-8095554