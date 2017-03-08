Toys R Us recalls children’s rattle over choking fears

Children’s retailer Toys R Us has recalled a product over fears that children could choke on its parts

The Kids II Oball rattle features a chamber containing small parts. It has been found these can escape, presenting a choking hazard to children under three years of age.

The products in question are the Kids II, Inc. Oball Rattles 81031, sold to consumers after January 1 2016, with one chamber containing all orange beads and the following 'T' date codes: T3065, T0486, T1456, T2316 and T2856.

The date code is located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the product.

Anyone having purchased one of the items in question can return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

More information at www.kidsii.com