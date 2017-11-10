The formula for the perfect Friday night has been revealed..

Heating on, curtains drawn, a Chinese takeaway and TWO episodes of a Netflix series have been revealed as elements of the perfect Friday night, according to Britons.

Researchers carried out a nationwide poll to reveal the ingredients for the ultimate Friday evening- and discovered 83 percent of us will be locking the doors and staying in tonight (Friday) rather than venturing out to be sociable.

EIGHT in ten of the adults polled said they are glad the winter is here as it is an excuse to stay in with curtains drawn (62 percent), a tidy house (60 percent) and dishes washed up and put away (52 percent) all tasks which MUST be completed before total relaxation can commence, according to the survey.

When it comes to the perfect Friday evening beverage - the nation's men opted for an ice-cold beer to wash down their take-away - while women reckon a large glass of red is just what the doctor ordered.

Seven in ten loved-up Brits said they would like to spend the perfect night in with their other half, however 29 percent admitted they actually prefer having the house completely to themselves.

And according to the poll of almost 2,000 Britons by Anglian Home Improvements, GBP32 would be spent on food, drinks and snacks for the ultimate evening in with PJs or comfy clothes on by 6.30pm at the very latest.

The survey also found on a perfect Friday evening, the typical adult will spend 30 minutes scrolling through Facebook, a further 13 minutes is spent scrolling through Instagram and there will be 10 minute chat with mum or dad on the phone.

Four in ten said having food delivered to your door is the very best way to enjoy a night in and over half said the heating must be cranked up.

Nearly a quarter of those polled said a night in wouldn't be right without a real fire and half insist on locking all the windows and doors in order to be able to truly relax.

A spokesperson for Anglian Home Improvements, which commissioned the study said: "As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder, you just can't beat a night in.

"This research shows that treating yourself to your favourite food and drink, and chilling out in front of the TV is a great way to unwind after a long week at work.

"It's important for Brits to seek comfort in cosy nights in, and so many of us enjoy creating the perfect environment for spending quality time at home."

The survey also revealed that in an ideal world, British women would love to spend an evening on the sofa with the actor Tom Hardy, whereas men said their ideal celeb to cosy-up to would be Countdown's Rachel Riley.

THE PERFECT FRIDAY NIGHT, ACCORDING TO BRITONS

1. Getting home from work by 5pm

2. Curtains drawn

3. A tidy house

4. Dinner dishes washed up and put away

5. PJs of comfy clothes put on by 6:30pm

6. A Chinese take away

7. Ice cold beer (men) Large glass of red wine (women)

8. Two episodes of your favourite Netflix drama

9. Your other half with you

10. GBP32 spend on food and drinks

11. Scented candles lit

12. 30 mins on Facebook

13. 13 mins scrolling through Instagram

14. 10 minute chat with mum

15. Central heating on

16. Locking all the doors and windows