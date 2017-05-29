Tesco to scrap use of 5p carrier bags

Tesco is to scrap their 5p carrier bag charge, however, there is a catch.

The supermarket is to become the first to cut the use of 5p bags after the law was introduced in 2015.

Tesco will instead offer customers their more expensive Bags for Life.

The trial is being carried out at three stores across the UK with one being in Scotland.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are carrying out a short trial in a few stores to look at the impact on bag usage if we remove single use carrier bags.

“In these stores customers who need a bag can still buy a Bag for Life which they can reuse.”

Figures have revealed that there has been a 85% drop in the number of single-bags used since the introduction of the 5p charge.