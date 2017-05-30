Stars flock to join Ariana Grande at Manchester benefit concert

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and a host of other international music stars will join Ariana Grande at a benefit concert for victims of the Manchester Arena attack on Sunday.

Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan will also perform at the One Love Manchester gig at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground in the city.

Fans who were at the show last week where 22 people died and dozens more were injured will be offered free tickets to the event.