Police issue urgent warning over dangerous kids’ bed

An urgent warning has been issued to owners of a children’s bed following safety fears.

The call comes after officers investigating the death of a seven-month-old baby in York issued a safety warning to customers of Playtime Beds Ltd to come forward.

Playtime Beds Ltd was served a notice by Sheffield City Council’s trading standards team in November 2016 to cease and desist trading.

However, officers found that a company trading as Magical Dream Beds Ltd was set up by a former employee of Playtime Beds Ltd, and had since supplied a bed designed and made by Playtime Beds Ltd, after the cease and desist notice was served.

This discovery has now prompted a similar safety warning to customers of Magical Dream Beds Ltd, and North Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council’s Trading Standards team now asking customers who have been in contact with Magical Dream Beds Ltd since 3 November 2016 to contact them.

Customers can call01609 643642, or email OpVerbatim@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12160199607.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud offences in relation to the investigation into Magical Dream Beds Ltd. - though police have pointed out that this is not in connection with the death of the baby.