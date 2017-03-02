New game show looking for couples from the North West

GameFace Productions are looking for couples aged 40+ from the North West to take part in a mini pilot for a brand-new game show.

‘Double Take’ is a brand-new gameshow, where we put a couple’s relationship to the test, as they play a series of fun challenges – whilst literally TIED TOGETHER.

If the couples can work together to complete the challenges, they’ll have the chance to win bucket loads of incredible prizes.

Applications will close on 12th March and filming will take place in Manchester on Saturday 25th

March and all travel expenses will be covered.

To apply, email Ciaraemmott@gamefacetv.co.uk