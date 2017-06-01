More than 10,000 'unscrupulous applications' for Manchester benefit gig tickets

More than 10,000 people applied for free tickets to Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert despite not attending the pop star's targeted gig last week, the official ticketing company has said.

Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert, but more than 25,000 people applied to this weekend's event being held to raise funds for the 22 victims of the terror attack.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made."