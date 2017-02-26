Lotto jackpot rolls over to £7 million

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £7 million jackpot after no tickets matched Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 34, 41, 38, 24, 18, 49 and the bonus number was 26.

Set of balls four and draw machine Merlin were used.

Two ticketholders matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, scooping £40,832 each.

Some 74 ticketholders matched five out of six balls, winning £1,161 each.

Another 5,264 ticketholders who matched four numbers each won £105, while 115,258 matched three balls, winning £25.

One ticketholder matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks to scoop £350,000 and one ticketholder won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 32, 22, 14, 01, 23 and the Thunderball number was 05.