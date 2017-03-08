Lancashire pub named in top 15 dog friendly pubs with rooms in the UK

Treat your dog like a Crufts Champion. The new breed of pubs with rooms offer fireside beds, fresh towels and steak ordered from room service.

It's not just Crufts pooches who like to be pampered and with boutique pubs increasingly adding dog-friendly rooms, it is easier than ever to take your dog with you on a special break away.

With creature comforts ranging from room service with a juicy rump steak on the menu, to special communal tables for dog walkers and fluffy towels after a dip, Inn Places has put together their top recommendations for the perfect doggie getaway.

Best for those answering the call of the wild

The Inn at Whitewell, Lancashire

Set amidst the breath-taking beauty of the Trough of Bowland, this elegant country inn is set in glorious isolation on the banks of the River Hodder. Dogs are welcome in all rooms and can stare across the valley and stunning moorland before you are persuaded to go out for an invigorating walk.

The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon, Powys

The Griffin shines like a beacon in the Brecon Beacons, a brilliant bolthole to escape to for great food, cosy rooms, a chilled atmosphere, and the Great Outdoors. Bring your dog, the walking is amazing, and they are welcome in the bar and all rooms (no extra charge), and pub dogs Max and Lottie are available for games everyday.

Best for Doggie Room Service

The Master Builder's, Buckler's Hard, Hampshire

Set beside the Beaulieu River on the edge of the New Forest, this rambling inn takes dog pampering to a whole new level with its very own doggie room service menu you can order a 4oz rump steak, free range chicken, and sausages and gravy. You'll find the same level of pooch pampering at sister inn, the Bull and Swan in Stamford, Lincolnshire, which is located close to the gates of the vast Burghley Estate.

Best for relaxing by the fire

The Lister Arms, Malham, North Yorkshire

In a jaw-dropping Dales location, just a stroll from Malham Cove, the Lister Arms is the perfect inn for a walking break with your canine companion, with miles of stunning footpaths from the front door. Back in the cosy bar, your dog gets the prime position, snoozing on its own bed in front of the roaring log fire. (10% of the cost of their stay is donated to the Search and Rescue Dog Association).

Best for selfies

The Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Northumberland

They don't just like dogs at the Lord Crewe Arms, set in a timeless village deep in Pennine moorland, they LOVE them and your four-legged friend will not only be pampered in the room with their own bed and bowl, they will be famous on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook in a flash!

Best for making friends

The Chequers Inn, Woolsthorpe, Lincolnshire

Dogs are welcomed with open arms at the Chequers and the landlords love them so much there is a dedicated doggie page on their website. But, it's all about making friends at this vibrant village pub with rooms, as there are long communal tables in the toasty bar, specially designated for dog owners. The Belvoir Estate is just up the road perfect for walking.

Best for making canine friends

The Wheatsheaf, Combe Hay, Somerset

Brie, Margaux and Gloria, the resident dogs at this pretty 16th century pub with rooms, set in a secret valley south of Bath, are a friendly bunch and will give a warm welcome to your canine friends, who are equally welcomed in the bar and bedrooms.

Best for dogs that like beer...and owners who like gin

The Cholmondeley Arms, Cholmondeley, Cheshire

There aren't many pubs where you can order your dog a 'beer' (a meaty stock based drink) and treats (in a jar on the bar) but you can at this revamped old school house opposite the Cholmondeley Estate, the place to be after a long walk. The inn is also famous for its huge choice of over 300 gins for humans and hosts its own annual Gin Festival.

Best for homemade organic treats

The Star Inn, Sparsholt, Oxfordshire

Baked to a secret recipe these dog treats are homemade and organic and seem to be the dog version of Catnip. Dogs will go wild for the treats at this tucked away village inn set below the Oxfordshire Downs and the famous Ridgeway Path.

Best for sea dogs East and West

The Old Coastguard, Mousehole, Cornwall

If your dog likes to be beside the seaside, then the Old Coastguard (and its sister inn the Gurnards Head on the wild Penwith peninsula) welcomes dogs throughout the inn, providing treats and extra towels following a coast path ramble, or if your dog takes a dip.

The Ship, Brancaster, Norfolk

Similarly, the Ship on Norfolk's popular north coast (and its sister The Crown at Wells-next-the-Sea) love dogs and provide beds, towels and bedside snacks in the rooms perfect after a coast path walk or a winter run on Brancaster beach.

Best for Walkies North and South

The Battlesteads, Hexham, Northumberland

The huge open countryside of the North Tyne valley and Kielder Water provide great walking opportunities and dogs are so welcome that they get their own Doggy pack too - includes towels, biscuits, packs of food and poo bags!

The Dorset Arms, Withyham, East Sussex

The Ashdown Forest is a glorious walking area and you can walk to Pooh Sticks Bridge from this refurbished 16th-century inn. Your canine friend is welcome in the bar where you'll find a jar of dog biscuits, and dogs can stay overnight in the ground floor rooms - gun dogs have their own outside kennel.

Best for a bath

The Rose and Crown, Romaldkirk, County Durham

Returning from an invigorating muddy walk through the Teesdale valley? Not a problem for dogs at the Rose and Crown where there are facilities for washing down and drying resident canines, not to mention the 'Welly-bix' dog treats that are homemade in the village.

Best for all round dog lovers

White Horse, Chilgrove, West Sussex

Dogs are welcomed with as much warmth and enthusiasm as human guests at the White Horse at Chilgrove set below the glorious South Downs - on arrival your furry friend will find a comfy bed, food and water ready and waiting.