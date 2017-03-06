John Lewis recalls women’s tops over fire risk

A range of women’s wear is the subject of a product recall notice following reports of a potential flammability risk.

The manufacturer of the Fat Face women's tops, sold via johnlewis.com, identified the risk if the garment should come into contact with a naked flame.

The items in question are:

Yarmouth textured zip-through top: 211/16851-57 Ivory, 211/10721-27 Rose Mist, 211/10731-37 Ocean surf, 211/11091-97 Lilac ice

Cowes overhead sweat top: 211/16881-87 Ivory

Customers who have purchased one of the tops should already have been contacted via email, but if not, the item should be returned to the nearest Fat Face or John Lewis shop for a full refund.

For anyone unable to return it to a shop, there are other methods of return listed at http://tinyurl.com/q6gcju4.

A company spokesperson said: “We're very sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall causes.”