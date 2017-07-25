James Bond creators announce plans for new film in 2019

James Bond will return to the big screen for a fresh instalment in 2019, creators have said.

Scripted by long-standing Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the new movie will come to UK cinemas before making its US debut in November.

A statement from bosses said that Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will return as producers, but a director, distributor and full cast have yet to be announced.

The announcement, made via social media on Tuesday, comes amid rumours that actor Daniel Craig may be considering stepping down from his 11-year reign as 007, previously made famous by the likes of the late Sir Roger Moore, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan.

Craig, 49, has represented the suave special agent for the last four titles, including Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

While bookmaker Coral still tips him as the favourite to reprise his role, it also named Dunkirk actor Tom Hardy as a close second, followed by Poldark star Aidan Turner.

Idris Elba and James Norton have also been previously suggested for the job, as well as Charlize Theron, Gillian Anderson and Emily Blunt among suggestions for a first ever female 007.