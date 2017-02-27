Iconic Nokia 3310 officially relaunched: Everything you need to know

After almost 17 years since it was originally launched, the iconic Nokia 3310 is officially back in business.

The classic phone earned almost legendary status in the early noughties for its incredible durability and ever-long battery life, making it an instant crowd-pleaser.

Despite smartphone after smartphone being released to the public since then, customers reacted with giddy excitement when news of the 3310's relaunch leaked earlier this year.

HMD Global, the new mobile firm which licensed the Nokia brand last year, unveiled the product , at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona on Sunday along with its new generation of smartphones.

The new version of this classic phone boasts the following features:

- Colour display - 240 x 320 pixels

- Dimensions - 115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm

- A new version of the snake game

- A 2-megapixel rear camera accompanied by an LED flash

- A battery that lasts 22 hours of talk time with a standby time of up to 31 days

- An internal memory of 16 MB

- The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and supports FM radio/MP3 player

- Basic internet connection - 2.5G connection and no WIFI

- New colour finishes - the phone now comes in Warm Red and Yellow both with a gloss finish and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish

A new version of the addictive snake game will be available to play on Messenger, part of Facebook’s Instant Games cross platform experience.

HMD said the new 3310 will retain its famed durability as well as being thin, light and complete with a camera on the back, unlike its predecessor.

Battery life will, once again, become the thing of meme-related legends - boasting a 22-hour talk-time as well as a month long stand-by.

The phone has a slightly bigger screen than last time and comes with added colour, available in Warm Red and Yellow and Dark Blue and Grey.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, said: “Nokia phones stir real emotions; people know them for their beautiful design and craftsmanship, together with a built-to-last quality that you can rely on.

"Our new portfolio combines these classic Nokia hallmarks with a best-in-class Android performance and a new level of craftsmanship.

"For the Nokia 3310 we just couldn’t resist. We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand. "Fundamentally, it is about making sure that right across our portfolio we are delivering this pure Nokia experience.”

The phone will cost about €50 (£42) when released in the second quarter of 2017. More than 126 million of the iconic 3310 were produced before it was phased out in 2005. HMD also unveiled three new Android-based smartphones, the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 - all focusing on "Nokia phone heritage of quality, simplicity and reliability".

The company said users can expect a "simple, clean and clutter free experience" featuring the latest Google services and monthly security updates.

The new smartphones also feature Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant. Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer of HMD Global, said: “Consumers today are seeking relationships with brands that they can trust.

"The Nokia brand has over 150 years of heritage giving it an authentic, differentiating experience which we are proud to introduce to a new generation of fans.

"Our new Android Nokia smartphone portfolio, together with the return of the iconic Nokia 3310, is a real statement of our ambition and commitment to honouring the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience.”

