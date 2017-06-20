Hundreds of mourners to pay respects to Manchester bomb victim Olivia Campbell

The funeral of a teenager murdered in the Manchester Arena bombing will take place later today.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to pay their respects to 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy, with her loved ones asking mourners to wear blue or bright colours to celebrate her life.

She was at the Ariana Grande gig with her friend Adam Lawler when Salman Abedi struck on May 22.

Her mother Charlotte made a desperate TV appeal for information in the agonising hours after the outrage, only for stepfather Paul Hodgson to receive the call her family had feared.

The schoolgirl, from Bury, Greater Manchester, loved music and had previously auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in Manchester, singing her favourite song, All Of Me by John Legend.

A recording of the song will be played at the youngster's funeral later today at The Parish Church of St Anne, Tottington, Bury.

