Got 79 hours to spare? Listen to all 1,200 No 1 singles on new Official Chart playlist

Taking up more than three days of your life, and requiring a strong tolerance for novelty singles, the first official playlist of Every Official Number 1 Single – Ever! has been released.

A total of 1,200 chart-toppers make up the chronological Spotify playlist, ranging from the first official UK number 1 hit - Al Martino’s 1952 hit Here In My Heart – through to the current number one, Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You.

Authorised by The Official Charts Company, the playlist will be updated as soon as Sheeran vacates the top slot (he currently sits at positions 1 - 4 in the singles chart and indeed had nine out of the top 10 best-sellers in the midweek version of the chart).

78 hours you’ll never get back

The Number 1s playlist currently runs for 78 hours and 49 mins when the songs are played back-to-back, and ranges from the shortest number one – What Do You Want? by Adam Faith, which clocks in at a brisk 1 minute 35 seconds – to the longest, the nine-and-a-half largely unnecessary minutes of Oasis’ All Around The World, which has claimed the record since 1998.

Serious chart fans will decline to shuffle through novelty number ones including Mr Blobby’s 1993 cash-in song, Star Trekkin’ by The Firm and Aqua’s Barbie Girl.

Future number ones will now have their own weekly television chart show. The Charts Company said that an Official Trending Chart rundown, which uses streaming data to identify rising songs, will air every Tuesday on MTV Hits (http://www.officialcharts.com/chart-news/the-uk-s-official-trending-chart-to-air-each-and-every-week-on-mtv__18382).

