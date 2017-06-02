German prosecutors expand diesel emissions probe at Audi

German prosecutors have expanded their investigation into suspected manipulation of diesel emissions at car maker Audi to include cars sold in Germany and Europe.

The statement from prosecutors in Munich came a day after the transport ministry said the company used software that turned off emissions controls when vehicles were not being tested in 24,000 vehicles built between 2009 and 2013.

Munich prosecutors were already looking into whether there were violations related to Audi vehicles sold in the US.

Parent company Volkswagen has already agreed to pay 1.2 billion US dollars (£930 million) to settle civil claims over 78,000 Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles with 3-litre diesel engines in the US, part of more than 20 billion US dollars (£15 billion) in criminal and civil penalties.