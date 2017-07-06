Eat, sleep, binge retreat

Binge-watching is a modern cultural phenomenon like no other.

In fact, almost two thirds1 of Britons proudly identify themselves as binge-watchers, worshipping the gods of streaming and devouring an entire TV series in a single sitting. Now, their paradise awaits in the form of the world’s first ever binge-watching hotel – a luxury getaway where everything is geared towards binge-watching and where guests even pay for their stay by bingeing on their favourite Netflix shows.

The Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat has been created by Three, in partnership with Samsung, to celebrate binge watching. On arrival guests will be handed the ultimate bingeing device in the shape of a Samsung Galaxy S8 before beginning their one-night bingeing escape in a luxury suite inspired inside and out by the most binge-able Netflix shows – including Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black, House Of Cards, Narcos and new show GLOW.

Unlike traditional hotels the Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat shuns cash tills and card machines and the only way to pay for a stay at the Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat is by bingeing - be that for a few hours or with an all-night Netflix marathon. Mid-binge, guests can also order room service from a menu of gourmet food and drink inspired by binge-watching hits.

The Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat also offers unique binge-themed workouts to help guests get ‘binge body ready’ during their stay - including lunges, squats and crunches, all while bingeing on their smartphones, of course.

It’s not just box sets Bed ‘N’ Binge guests can binge on: live TV streaming provider, TV Player has set up a tent dedicated to binge watching Wimbledon. Meanwhile music streaming site, Deezer has a space where guests can listen to anything from chill out playlists to pumping RnB as they stream unlimited amounts of music.

At the centre of the Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat is a luxury yurt. As well as a bar serving a range of Netflix-inspired drinks, iconic tunes and soundtracks from some of the most binged shows will be played and plenty of space will be available to both guests and passers-by to kick back and do nothing but binge.

The Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat is based in the leafy grounds of Osterley Park and House, Greater London and will be accepting guests from 6th July – 9th July. To book a room please visit: www.billetto.co.uk/e/go-binge-tickets-204379.