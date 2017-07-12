Channel 4 won't be revealing pay packets of its stars

Channel 4 has rejected suggestions that it should reveal the pay of its top stars.

The pay packets of BBC talent earning more than £150,000 will be published later this month, under the terms of the broadcaster's new royal charter.

Salaries of some of the BBC's best-known faces, including Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker and chat show host Graham Norton, are expected to be disclosed and the BBC's chairman recently suggested that Channel 4 and ITV should follow suit.

But Jay Hunt, Channel 4's outgoing chief creative officer, dismissed the idea as the broadcaster unveiled its annual report.

"This is a heated issue and a very political one...", she said.

"It's potentially inflationary... and it's not an effective way of managing talent so no, I don't think we'll be responding to that."

BBC chairman Sir David Clementi said last week: "It's a pity Channel 4 and ITV are not producing their numbers at the same time.

"It would be very interesting and I don't think we would come out badly in that comparison."