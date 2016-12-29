Search

Celebrity Big Brother house undergoes pop-art makeover

Vibrant first-look pictures have been released of the Celebrity Big Brother house before its launch next week.

The images reveal a pop art-style makeover in bright block colours, complete with Andy Warhol-inspired bathroom walls and Roy Lichtenstein-themed cushions and bedding.

The living room

With every inch of the rest of the house dazzling in loud block colours, the new series promises to be a feast for the eyes, both for housemates and viewers.

Returning to Channel 5 on January 3, the series will see a selection of familiar All Stars join the house with new celebrity stars.

They will be welcomed at the live launch by presenter Emma Willis from 9pm.

The bedrooms

Glamorous make-up area

A golden staircase

Hot tub and swimming area

