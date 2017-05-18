Car number plate design reveals Lancashire's most loved feature

A survey by a UK leasing company has revealed the most loved features Lancastrians would love to see on their number plates.

The vote, which was conducted by Leasing Options, revealed that Blackpool Tower, Peter Kay and The Pennines would appear on number-plates in Lancashire if it could be decided by public vote.

The survey asked 2,000 residents to identify the most iconic features of the 20 largest counties across England, including Lancashire.

In a bid to celebrate what makes Britain great the vehicle leasing company has now created new number plate designs showing these features, although unfortunately, the actual number plates are not available to buy.

The number plate designed for Lancashire showcases the Blackpool Tower as the most voted for quintessential feature, as well as a red rose and the words: "D'ya want a Flake in that love."

The top five greatest things in Lancashire include:

Blackpool Tower (24%)

The Blackpool Illuminations (19%)

A red rose (19%)

The Pennines (14%)

Peter Kay (9%)

Other key features of Lancashire which just missed out on the top 5 include a hotpot and the Pleasure Beach.

Mike Thompson, Brand Manager at Leasing Options said: “British drivers are passionate about their car aesthetics, but at the end of the day, a Ford Fiesta is a Ford Fiesta, no matter how shiny and clean.

“Using quirky interior accessories is one way to personalise your vehicle, but we believe showcasing your home county through an eye-catching number plate would be an amazing way to show off your home pride.

“They say home is where the heart is, and we want to help Brits everywhere wear their hearts on their car.”