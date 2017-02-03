Blundering burglar caught just hanging around when police arrived

Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain's worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid.

Crawshaw was in the frame when police arrived on the scene to read him rights - as he hung in mid-air from the window sill.

Just hanging around

It took a call to the fire service to release him into the arms of waiting laughing policemen before charging him with burglary, not before they took photos of the hapless criminal as evidence.

Crawshaw was this week jailed for two years and four months at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, for the attempted break-in at Radcliffe, Greater Manchester on December 19.

The 47-year-old from Radcliffe tried to burgle the property of a pensioner who was out shopping when he got stuck in the upstairs window of the house.

She returned to find him still stuck and called police.

Greater Manchester Police's Bury South division posted the photos on their Facebook page, with a message: "Radcliffe burglar Sean Crawshaw (47 years) pleaded guilty to Burglary at Minshull Street Crown Court.

"He got wedged in the bathroom window and 'hung around' for the Police to arrive. Sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment. Here is 'exhibit a'."