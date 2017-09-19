Betting shop workers 'saved life' of pensioner after he failed to place £1 bet

A pensioner who collapsed at home alone was saved by two betting shop workers who noticed he had failed to place his twice-daily £1 bet.

Retired chicken factory worker Michael Base, 72, spent four days in a diabetic coma before he was found by two workers from the bookmakers in Diss, Norfolk, where he had been a regular for 13 years.

Betfred staff Jamie Scales and Jack Bell became concerned when he did not turn up for several days.

They knocked on his door and got no answer. They then peered through a window and saw the tartan bag he always carried with him so decided to phone the police.

Mr Base spent a month in hospital on a drip and is now being cared for at a residential home.

He said: "I don't think Jamie and Jack saved my life - I know they did.

"I don't really know how I ended up on the floor in a coma at home but it was obviously to do with my diabetes.

"I was only a few yards from my tablets but couldn't reach them."

Care home staff have promised to arrange a trip for Mr Base back to the bookmakers.

Hans Daugaard-Hansen, of Culrose House care home in Dickleburgh, Norfolk, said: "Michael is a very lucky man. He's a mischievous and bright fella who is lucky to be alive. He certainly loves his racing."